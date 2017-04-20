Pennies for Anna’s Army Day

The students and staff at Saint Mary Catholic School collected pennies for Anna’s Army as this month’s service project. Anna Reno was a young girl who passed away at the age of 8 in 2008 after a long and courageous battle with cystic fibrosis. A benefit walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday as part of the ninth annual Anna’s Army Day, which runs from 3-7 p.m. in uptown Hillsboro.

