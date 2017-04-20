St. Mary makes a difference

Saint Mary Catholic School has continued its cause to contribute to the community by collecting coins. During the month of February, the school collected coins to make a donation for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. A St. Mary student proudly presents a check to James Crowe, a representative for the Hillsboro Rotary Club, which organizes the annual radio-telethon to benefit the society.

