Posted on by

St. Mary makes a difference


Saint Mary Catholic School has continued its cause to contribute to the community by collecting coins. During the month of February, the school collected coins to make a donation for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. A St. Mary student proudly presents a check to James Crowe, a representative for the Hillsboro Rotary Club, which organizes the annual radio-telethon to benefit the society.


Saint Mary Catholic School has continued its cause to contribute to the community by collecting coins. During the month of February, the school collected coins to make a donation for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. A St. Mary student proudly presents a check to James Crowe, a representative for the Hillsboro Rotary Club, which organizes the annual radio-telethon to benefit the society.

Saint Mary Catholic School has continued its cause to contribute to the community by collecting coins. During the month of February, the school collected coins to make a donation for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. A St. Mary student proudly presents a check to James Crowe, a representative for the Hillsboro Rotary Club, which organizes the annual radio-telethon to benefit the society.
http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_St-Mary-pic.jpgSaint Mary Catholic School has continued its cause to contribute to the community by collecting coins. During the month of February, the school collected coins to make a donation for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. A St. Mary student proudly presents a check to James Crowe, a representative for the Hillsboro Rotary Club, which organizes the annual radio-telethon to benefit the society.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:38 pm |    

Man gets 2 years for meth chemicals

Man gets 2 years for meth chemicals
3:48 pm |    

Up to 20 witnesses to testify at Proctor trial

Up to 20 witnesses to testify at Proctor trial
3:29 pm
Updated: 7:16 pm. |    

A day in the life with Paint Creek emergency responders

A day in the life with Paint Creek emergency responders
comments powered by Disqus