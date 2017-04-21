Highland SWCD celebrates 75 years

A celebration was hosted on April 18 by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Highland County Historical Society to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Highland SWCD and the 60th Anniversary of the World Plowing Match.

Former Division of Soil and Water Conservation Chief Larry Vance was the featured speaker to highlight the 75th anniversary of the district. He spoke about the district being the first one formed in the state on April 18, 1942 and read the testimonials from locals as to why there was a need for the district.

All past Highland Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors were honored for their service during the event. The SWCD received proclamations in recognition of its 75th anniversary from the Highland County Board of Commissioners, Ohio Speaker of the House Clifford A. Rosenberger, Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

John Wickerham was the featured speaker to highlight the 60th anniversary of the World Plowing Competition. He shared memories of the match held in Adams County in 1957, where Highland County resident Duane Mootz was named the Contour Plowman Champion.

Historical memorabilia was displayed by the Highland SWCD, the Highland and Adams historical societies, Southwestern Ohio Farm Toy Collector Club, the Highland County Antique Machinery Club, Highland County Recycling and Litter Prevention and Highland County Farm Bureau to focus on conservation awareness and the heritage of agriculture.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

