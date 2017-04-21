Cincinnati Reds display at Hillsboro library

The summertime spirit is alive and well at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro, where Cincinnati Reds memorabilia is on display.

Melanie Dawes, one of the contributors to the display, said, “For Cincinnati Reds fans who knew the Big Red Machine players, you must come take a look (at the exhibit).”

The display includes posters, bobbleheads, Wheaties boxes, and programs.

Dawes described two posters of interest: one featuring “The Faces of Riverfront” from 1970 to 2002, and the other highlighting the “Nasty Boys” (Randy Myers, Norm Charlton and Rob Dibble).

Dawes added that also contributing to the collection were Dan Raike and his grandson, Cade.

Highland County District Library Assistant Supervisor Donna O’Dom said, “The library really appreciates exhibitors from the public who showcase some of the unique things we find in our lives, like the Cincinatti Reds.”

To stay updated on the library’s changing displays, search “The Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook. If interested in displaying items, contact O’Dom at the library at 937-393-3114.

Sarah Allen is an assistant librarian at the Highland County District Library.

Part of the Cincinnati Reds display at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro is pictured. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Library-reds-pic.jpg Part of the Cincinnati Reds display at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro is pictured.