Locals take awards at Best of the Buckeye

Several Highland County residents claimed awards when the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) hosted the Best of the Buckeye show at the Ohio Beef Expo during the junior show on Sunday, March 19.

Locals claiming awards included:

• Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Breeder: Lauren Grimes, Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro; Exhibitor: Kinsey Crowe, West Alexandria.

• Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Breeder: Lauren Grimes, Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro; Exhibitor: Sydney Sanders, Leesburg.

• Champion Angus Steer – Breeder: Hara Farms, Dublin; Exhibitor: Carly Sanders, Leesburg.

Total premium: $325

The Best of the Buckeye program is coordinated by OCA and held in conjunction with the Ohio Beef Expo and Ohio State Fair. The Expo had a strong show with more than 220 head of Best of the Buckeye cattle nominated by youth and breeders, adding more registered animals to the show and doubling the number of classes for several breeds.

The program recognizes top Ohio bred, born and registered calves, along with the breeder and exhibitor, in each breed division at the two shows. Best of the Buckeye provides Ohio seedstock breeders with an enhanced marketing opportunity for Ohio bred, born and registered steers and heifers, creates a source of more moderately priced show steers and heifers by providing a program with awards and prestige, and attracts new participants interested in showing at the Ohio Beef Expo and/or the Ohio State Fair.

Submitted by Lauren Corry, director of communications, Best of the Buckeye.