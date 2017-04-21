Hillsboro mayor participates in giving trees to first grade student to celebrate Arbor Day

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings and Hillsboro Elementary School K-1 Principal Pamela Hollon give away white-oak tree saplings to 190 students at Hillsboro Elementary School, on Friday, to celebrate Arbor Day. “They were great kids,’ said the mayor, noting that more than 250 trees were given away.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings and Hillsboro Elementary School K-1 Principal Pamela Hollon give away white-oak tree saplings to 190 students at Hillsboro Elementary School, on Friday, to celebrate Arbor Day. “They were great kids,’ said the mayor, noting that more than 250 trees were given away. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TreeGiveaway.jpg Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings and Hillsboro Elementary School K-1 Principal Pamela Hollon give away white-oak tree saplings to 190 students at Hillsboro Elementary School, on Friday, to celebrate Arbor Day. “They were great kids,’ said the mayor, noting that more than 250 trees were given away.