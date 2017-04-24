ODOT projects beginning and underway

The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in ODOT District 9 for the week ending April 29. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

APRIL 25-26: SR 135 will be closed between U.S. Route 50 and Anderson Road for a two-day culvert replacement project. The project site is situated immediately north of U.S. 50 at Allensburg, and the closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday through approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via U.S. 50 and SR 134.

MONDAY, MAY 1: A signal timing project is scheduled to begin on U.S. 50 and U.S. Route 62 in the city of Hillsboro. Although traffic impacts should be minimal, motorists may encounter some intermittent periods of delay when crews are working at designated locations. All traffic will be maintained via signalization or flaggers during working hours.

MONDAY, MAY 8: Operations for a resurfacing project on SR 28 and SR 135 will begin. Crews will be paving SR 28 from the west corporation limit of Greenfield to the Ross County line, as well as SR 135 between its junction with U.S. 50 at Allensburg and SR 134 at Lynchburg. The project also includes a bridge replacement on SR 135 at Lynchburg. During paving operations, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers.

A paving project has begun on SR 28, from the Leesburg corporation limit to the western corporation of Greenfield. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers, and the project is scheduled to be completed in early summer.

Operations for a paving project have begun on SR 41, where crews will be paving the route from the northern corporation limit of Greenfield to the Fayette County line. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed in early summer.

A bridge replacement project is under way on SR 753. The project site is located between Beaver and Deer Park roads, approximately 1.5 miles north of U.S. 50 at Rainsboro. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 11-foot lane with temporary signals.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 9 public information officer.