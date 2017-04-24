Boating at Lake White this summer

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has made significant progress on the dam at Lake White State Park which will allow the floodgates on the new dam to be raised no later than May 1, 2017. This should enable boaters to return to the lake this summer, weather permitting. The project is expected to conclude this summer.

The final layers of roller-compacted concrete will be put down next week, meaning the Lake White dam will provide the appropriate protections to allow the dam to be operated at full summer pool water levels. Until the project is complete later this summer, the lake level will be managed to prevent potential overtopping events.

The Lake White Dam Rehabilitation and Roadway Improvement Project is a joint effort between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources to reconstruct the Lake White dam and make long-term risk reduction improvements to the 4,200-foot earthen dam, as well as to replace the existing bridge over the spillway on S.R. 104 in Pike County.

The included link offers more details on the project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgWTX0Fwr8.

Submitted by Mark Eiselstein, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.