Morgan promoting Festival of Bells

William Michael Morgan has been promoting his upcoming appearance at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. This year’s festival runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Christian music artist Danny Gokey will be the headline act on Thursday, followed by country acts Morgan on Friday and Brett Young on Saturday.

