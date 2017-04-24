Posted on by

Morgan promoting Festival of Bells


William Michael Morgan has been promoting his upcoming appearance at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. This year’s festival runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Christian music artist Danny Gokey will be the headline act on Thursday, followed by country acts Morgan on Friday and Brett Young on Saturday.


William Michael Morgan has been promoting his upcoming appearance at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. This year’s festival runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Christian music artist Danny Gokey will be the headline act on Thursday, followed by country acts Morgan on Friday and Brett Young on Saturday.

William Michael Morgan has been promoting his upcoming appearance at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. This year’s festival runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Christian music artist Danny Gokey will be the headline act on Thursday, followed by country acts Morgan on Friday and Brett Young on Saturday.
http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Morgan-pic.jpgWilliam Michael Morgan has been promoting his upcoming appearance at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. This year’s festival runs Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8. Christian music artist Danny Gokey will be the headline act on Thursday, followed by country acts Morgan on Friday and Brett Young on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:10 pm |    

National Day of Prayer event set in Greenfield

National Day of Prayer event set in Greenfield
6:02 pm |    

KAMP Dovetail in need of $24,000

KAMP Dovetail in need of $24,000
5:28 pm
Updated: 5:33 pm. |    

Fire causes heavy damage at Greenfield business

Fire causes heavy damage at Greenfield business
comments powered by Disqus