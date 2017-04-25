SR 135 temporarily closed

A culvert replacement project has been scheduled on SR 135 next week, with the route slated for a two-day closure.

On Tuesday, April 25, SR 135 was closed between U.S. Route 50 at Allensburg and Anderson Road for crews from the Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated pipe. The closure will remain in effect until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, or until all work is completed.

While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 50 at Allensburg to SR 134 at Dodsonville and SR 135 at Lynchburg. Completion of the project will be contingent upon the weather.

For additional information on lane and road closures caused by construction, accidents, flooding or other related traffic events throughout the state, visit on ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 9 public information officer.