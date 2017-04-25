Posted on by

Students extol Rotary camp experience


Four Hillsboro High School students recently completed the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp designed to develop leadership skills. At Tuesday’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting at the Ponderosa Banquet Center, the students described how the camp helped build relationships, pushed them out of their comfort zones and helped create group dynamics. Pictured from left are Molly Ferguson, Nathan Spencer, Allie Martinez Mendez and Faye Wooden.


