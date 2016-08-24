NCB donates to GreatER Care Campaign

Highland District Hospital Foundation Director Cathy Jones accepts a pledge from NCB for $5,000 toward the GreatER Care Campaign that is being spearheaded by the HDH Foundation. This campaign is an effort to raise over $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the current emergency eepartment at hospital. Because of generous donations, pledges and support like that from NCB, the foundation has already reached over $700,000 toward that goal. Pictured, from left, are Brandy Luke, campaign coordinator; Cathy Jones, foundation director; and Deb Jones, NCB co-president, Ohio Region.

