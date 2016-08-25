Annual Mick reunion held at Pike Lake

The annual Mick reunion was held Aug. 21 at Pike Lake State Park. The weather was great and there was a good crowd. It is suspected that there were some that didn’t sign the book.

Jimmy Mick gave the prayer and dinner began around 1 p.m. There was a lot of great food, including a variety of meats, casseroles, vegetables, desserts, and drinks. A special thanks to Andrew and Chris who grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

The family would like to thank everyone who came and those who donated and bought items for the auction. Thanks to Wesley Rhoades, who was the auctioneer, with Jeremy and Spring helping him. The children enjoyed the playground. Even through there were some mud it never stopped everyone from having a great time.

Everyone enjoyed viewing pictures of their ancestors and playing cornhole and bingo after the auction. There were a few new faces this year and some that were not able to attend.

Those signing in were: Tammy Rhoades, Bill Simmons Hunter, Randa and Andrew Storer, Elyah Storer, Drew Storer, Landree Gray, Pam Walker, Sydney Brill, Randy Rhoades, Fran Knisley, Mary and Jim Mick, Rita Shoemaker, Mike Shoemaker, Shelia and Myles Pickerton, Joyce (Mick) Cropper, Trenton Cropper, David and Cathrine Mick, Cherry Ellis Schoell, Evelyn ( Mick) Cottrill, Julie Woods, Julie Thoroughman and Owen Wilson, Spring Rhoades and Chris and Kimber White, Landon and Aubrey Eubanks, Wesley Rhoades and Chaudra Hakes, Jim and Judy Goddard, Robert and Sarah Danner, Troy Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Robert Danner, Violet Danner and David Mongold, Jeremy and Brandi Rhoades, Dalton Knisley and Brenden Elrod, Devon, Kelsey, Jayden and Nylia and Deon Rhoades, Allen, Kelly and Hannah Shoemaker, Rachael Kneisley, Marian (Mick) Kneisley, Erica and Willard Kneisley, Ciarra Tyler, Teiriyn Deaton and Alaya Jackson, John Albertson, Ethan Roberts, Angel Cottrill and Mark Rodgers, Dale Miller, Jim and Debbie Miller, Christina Fayer, Brad Oiler and Jyll Thoroughman and children, Meleik Simmons, Baylor Lowman, Mark Calhoun, Barb Calhoun and Chelsie Calhoun, Heather, Faith and Anthony Calhoun, Larry Rhoades, Brenda Nayer, Hannah Albertson and Trina McCoy.

A special thank you to Tammy Rhoades for doing such a great job putting it all together.

Next year’s reunion will be the third Sunday in August at Pike Lake.

Submitted by Rita Shoemaker.

Some of those who attended the annual Mick reunion are pictured during the Aug. 21 event at Pike Lake State Park. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Mick-Reunion-pic.jpg Some of those who attended the annual Mick reunion are pictured during the Aug. 21 event at Pike Lake State Park.