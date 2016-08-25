Free clinic gives $10,000 to hospice

The Clinton County Free Clinic Board decided to dissolve the clinic at the end of 2015 and designated remaining funds to support other not-for-profit organizations serving the community. Community Care Hospice, providing care and support for those facing life-limiting illnesses, received a gift of $10,000. “We are honored and grateful to receive this award,” said Community Care Hospice Founder and CEO Patti Settlemyre. “Support like this strengthens our commitment to superior care and superior hospice services for everyone in our community, regardless of ability to pay.” Pictured are former Clinton County Free Clinic Coordinator Denise Kleinhenz, Settlemyre and Sigrid Solomon, president of the Clinton County Free Clinic Board.

