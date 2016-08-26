Posted on by

ROW fishing event is Sept. 15


Submitted story

The Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Highland, Brown and Adams counties will present the fourth event in the Tri-County Real Outdoor Women series on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Introduction to Fishing program will take place at Woodland Altars Campground in Adams County.

The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal, followed by instruction, and will end at approximately 8 p.m.

The evening will provide the opportunity for participants to not only try standard spin cast fishing, but they will also try fly fishing. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn a new skill from experienced ODNR-Division of Wildlife personnel.

Preregistration is required and a fee of $15 provides participants with a light meal and materials used during the event. You may download the brochure at www.brownswcd.org or call the Brown County SWCD office at 937-378-4424, ext. 125 for details. Register by the close of business on Sept. 9.

Many partners are working together to make the ROW program a reality. Many thanks to the ODNR – Division of Wildlife and Pheasants/Quail Forever for their support.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD, district operations manager.

Submitted story

comments powered by Disqus