ROW fishing event is Sept. 15

The Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Highland, Brown and Adams counties will present the fourth event in the Tri-County Real Outdoor Women series on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Introduction to Fishing program will take place at Woodland Altars Campground in Adams County.

The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal, followed by instruction, and will end at approximately 8 p.m.

The evening will provide the opportunity for participants to not only try standard spin cast fishing, but they will also try fly fishing. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn a new skill from experienced ODNR-Division of Wildlife personnel.

Preregistration is required and a fee of $15 provides participants with a light meal and materials used during the event. You may download the brochure at www.brownswcd.org or call the Brown County SWCD office at 937-378-4424, ext. 125 for details. Register by the close of business on Sept. 9.

Many partners are working together to make the ROW program a reality. Many thanks to the ODNR – Division of Wildlife and Pheasants/Quail Forever for their support.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD, district operations manager.