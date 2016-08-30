Turners donate to HDH campaign

The Turner Funeral Home and The Turner Family – Craig, Ellen and John Turner – recently donated $5,000 toward the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. This campaign is an effort to raise more than $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the current emergency department at Highland District Hospital. Because of generous donations, pledges, and support like that from Turner Funeral Home, the foundation has already reached over $700,000 toward that goal. Pictured, from left, are Craig Turner; Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director; and John Turner.

