Log Cabin Cookout set for Sept. 24

The Highland county Historical Society will host one of its more popular fall activities, the annual Log Cabin Cookout, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 behind its Highland House Museum in Hillsboro.

“The Log Cabin Cookout has been a popular fall activity for the society for over 20 years,” the historical society said in a prepared statement.

The ham and bean dinner will include cornbread muffins, salads, dessert and drinks served on the museum’s back lawn around its 186-year-old log cabin.

The program starts at 6 p.m. featuring an auction of 12 recent oil paintings of Highland County barns, usually framed with actual wood from each barn, by retired Cincinnati area dentist Robert Kroeger. The auction will serve as a fundraiser for the historical society and member Avery Applegate will help with it.

Other highlights during the evening include the raffle of a red and white “Buckeye State #2 quilt.” Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The winning ticket will be drawn the night of the cookout with proceeds going toward signage for the museum.

Donald Owens, a young Civil War re-enactor with the Ohio Volunteer Infantry Unit, will also be at the cabin with a display of military re-enactment combat gear.

Reservations for the cookout can be made by calling the museum at 937-393-3392 by Monday, Sept. 19. Leave your name, the number in your party, and a phone number.

Donations will be accepted for the dinner. Proceeds from the auction and dinner will benefit the Highland House Museum and Scott House.

The history of log cabin is interesting and the historical society has a particularly unusual version on its website told in first person as if the cabin is speaking. Visit www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com to read it.

The cabin was built by George Robinson around 1830 along Mad River Road, about 2.5 miles from New Market, a short distance from the road and near a spring. It was constructed of hewn logs cut from trees in the area and when completed was a story and a half with one room on the ground level and another above.

The stairs were located behind the front door and the cabin had two small windows.

Robinson was born in Pennsylvania in 1808 and moved with his family to the New Market area. He married Margaret Hunter and they had six children: Thomas, George, Robert, John, Nancy and Margaret.

In 1839, ownership of the land and the cabin was purchased by Thomas Robinson and he and his family lived their for 23 years, when an addition was added to the back of the cabin. In 1857, the property was purchased by George Robinson, but in 1860 Thomas bought it back. Thomas lived there until 1891 when it was sold to John Wood.

From 1891 to 1935 there numerous owners of the land and cabin, until it was purchased in 1935 by Emmitt and Lydia Ann Johnson. Lydia was the last person to live in the cabin before she sold it to her nephew, Scott Butler, in 1974.

Scott and his wife Glenna sold it to Curtis and Cinda Wilson in 1977, and in 1980, the Wilsons donated the cabin to the historical society.

In 1990, the cabin was disassembled and hauled to the Highland House Museum. A log raising event during the Festival of the Bells saw the cabin reassembled, although not exactly as it appeared at its original site.

Flooring, a loft and 1800s interior furnishings were added later.

“So, now I sit proudly overlooking South East Street and welcome visitors who want to see what life was like in the early years of this area of the country. I hope you will come to visit me also,” the historical society’s version of the cabin’s tale says.

This log cabin located behind the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro was originally built around 1830 in the New Market area. In 1990 it was disassembled and reassembled at its current location.

Event features cookout, auction, raffle, re-enactor