Title processing shut down Dec. 30 to Jan. 2

Highland County Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson has announced a suspension in processing motor vehicle titles during the upcoming New Year’s weekend.

“The Department of Public Safety has been working for the last several years to implement a new version of the Automated Title Processing System computer system. It is scheduled to go live New Year’s weekend,” Hodson said. “Therefore, the title offices across the state will stop issuing titles beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 to allow for the conversion. The system is scheduled to be up and running for business on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.”

Hodson said that the Highland County Title Office, located at 1575 N. High St. in the Hi-Tec building, will be open regular office hours during the conversion weekend to answer any questions customers might have about processing their title work.

Those hours are Friday, Dec. 30 from 8: a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. noon. The office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s Day, which falls on Sunday this year.

Hodson said he wants to remind everyone that this is a statewide computer conversion and the same restrictions will be placed on all neighboring counties.

“We will reopen for business on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 and look forward to serving your title needs,” Hodson said.

Hodson http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hodson-Ike-mug.jpg Hodson