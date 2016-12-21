HPD does Shop with Cop

The Hillsboro Police Department on Tuesday participated in the “Shop With a Cop” program, along with the Brown County law enforcement community.

According to a press release from HPD, three Hillsboro City School elementary students were chosen to accompany the HPD staff, and officers began the day by picking the children up at the school at 9 a.m.

From the school, the group joined the procession of approximately 50 police vehicles coming from Brown County to the Hillsboro Walmart located on Harry Sauner Road. Each student was able to purchase $500 worth of items for themselves and family members. Funding for the event were made possible by donations from the local community and the Brown County Peace Officer’s Association.

After a fun morning of shopping, the group went to Dakota’s Steakhouse, also located on Harry Sauner Road, for lunch, then headed down the street to Star Cinemas for arcade activities and to watch a movie.

At the end of the day the officers, dispatchers and HPD staff returned to the station to help the children wrap the gifts they had purchased for their family members.

Sgt. G. Steven Browder, acting chief of HPD, thanked “all of the staff that participated at the Hillsboro Police Department for being so willing to help the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program to be a success for the children.”

Browder said the Hillsboro Police Department “wishes to thank the Hillsboro community, who without their support this event could not be possible. We would also like to thank the Brown County law enforcement community and residents for allowing us to accompany them on their special event. We look forward to making this a yearly tradition.”

