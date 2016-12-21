Pedestrian injured in Greenfield

A pedestrian that was struck Tuesday night in Greenfield was flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS District.

Jackman said the accident took place on North Washington Street at that the pedestrian was flown by Med Flight to Kettering Medical Center with “significant injuries.”

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, but a dispatcher there said Wednesday that they could not immediately provide any additional information.