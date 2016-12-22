Board of elections closed

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 through Jan. 2, 2017 so that its employees can celebrate their holidays with their families. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Christmas dinner for the needy

St. Benignus Church in Greenfield will be offering free Christmas dinner to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Second St. or can be delivered free of charge in Greenfield and surrounding areas. Call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy with your order or any questions. 937-981-2454.

First Baptist Christmas Dinner

The fourth annual Christmas Dinner will be served at the First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro, on Sunday, Dec. 25. Dinner will be served at the church from noon to 2 p.m. The church will also deliver from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. within a 10-mile radius of its location. To reserve delivery call 937-393-1473 or 229-379-7742. The dinner is open to everyone.

HDH Christmas tree display

Highland District Hospital is inviting the public to stop by and look at its department Christmas trees on display in the main lobby from Dec. 16-22. Each tree is individually decorated by each department in the hospital. This display will include an opportunity for you to cast your vote for your favorite tree, as well as place a running bid throughout the week to purchase the tree. All proceeds will go to the HDH Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. Trees can be bid on beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. that Thursday the bidding will stop and the winners will be notified. Trees must be picked up that day or Friday, Dec. 23 by 3 p.m. Otherwise, they can be collected beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27 in administration.

North Joint Fire District

A Highland North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 200 South St., Leesburg, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 (behind the Dairy Queen) will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The fish fry is open to the public.

Lynchburg Lions candy sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy through December at the Southern Hills Community Bank and the Beechstreet Candleworks in Lynchburg. Eighteen different varieties are on sale. Stop in during regular business hours and purchase high quality candy at reasonable prices.