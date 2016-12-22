Five people heading to prison

After hearings this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court, five people are heading to prison, and another three individuals await sentencing in February after entering guilty pleas.

Fiona McGinty, 47, Hillsboro, pled guilty in two separate cases to second-degree felony burglary and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. She was sentenced to a total of four and a half years in prison on both of the charges.

Jenny S. Roberts, 37, Leesburg, was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison. She received three 12-month prison terms on three charges: two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine and one count of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Roberts pled guilty to all three charges in November, court records show.

Christopher Alan Burns, 33, Hillsboro, pled guilty to two counts of heroin trafficking, both fifth-degree felonies. He was sentenced to eight months in prison on each count. The prison terms were ordered to run consecutively.

Danny Ralph, 34, Greenfield, is heading to prison for 10 months on a fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property charge he pled guilty to last month.

Trevor Wayne Gibson, 22, Hillsboro, received a 9-month prison sentence after he admitted to violating his community control. He was initially sentenced to community control and ordered to complete treatment after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs in August.

Amelia Beth Minzler, 27, Hillsboro, pled guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Nicholas E. Ary, 27, Greenfield, pled guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He is set for sentencing in February.

Brian K. Bellow, 47, Hillsboro, pled guilty to three counts of heroin possession, all fifth-degree felonies. He is scheduled for a February sentencing.

Lloyd E. Smith, 34, Greenfield, previously entered guilty pleas on two counts of fifth-degree felony forgery. He was sentenced to community control and ordered to successfully complete treatment.

William Ray Penix, 33, Hillsboro, was sentenced to community control for third-degree felony burglary. He is also to successfully complete treatment.

Kayleigh Brook Johnson, 30, Chillicothe, admitted to violating her community control and is to complete the STAR residential treatment facility’s relapse program.

Johnson was sentenced to prison in March 2014 for third-degree felony illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and was granted judicial release to treatment at STAR in November 2014, records show.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Donald Earl Elliott, 25, Lynchburg, who failed to appear for a hearing on a case where he is charged with fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Reach Angela Shepherd at 937-393-3456, ext. 1681, or on Twitter @wordyshepherd.

Bench warrant issued for Lynchburg man