Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Dec. 21, 2016
ARRESTS/CITATIONS:
Anthony Canter, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.
A 12-year-old male juvenile from Hillsboro was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jeremiah Walker, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant out of the Hillsboro Municipal Court.
Dakota Evans, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant out of the Hillsboro Municipal Court.