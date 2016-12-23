Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 21, 2016

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

Anthony Canter, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

A 12-year-old male juvenile from Hillsboro was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Jeremiah Walker, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant out of the Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Dakota Evans, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant out of the Hillsboro Municipal Court.