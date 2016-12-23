No white Christmas here this year

Everyone in Highland County dreaming of a white Christmas will be disappointed when Sunday rolls around, according to forecasters.

AccuWeather foresees warmer air with light precipitation over the next few days.

Saturday is predicted to see a high of 45 with a chance of morning rain.

Christmas Day will reach almost 50 degrees, with a passing shower or two, according to the forecast, with no hope of a white Christmas.

Monday will be downright balmy, comparatively speaking, with a high of 62 under cloudy skies, with a little rain.

By Tuesday, temperatures will return to more seasonal norms, with a high of 41 under sunny skies.

The immediate forecast on Saturday calls for a little rain during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation is 55 percent.

Other parts of the nation will see a different kind of Christmas weekend, with snow stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the upper Midwest on Christmas Eve and possible severe weather in the middle of the U.S. on Christmas Day.

Forecasters cautioned travelers to keep alternate routes in mind and prepare for possible delays.

There was a blizzard watch posted for much of the Dakotas and a winter storm watch in effect from Montana to Lake Superior.

The Storm Prediction Center cautioned that warm, humid air would bring possible severe weather to the Plains states on Sunday – reaching as far north as Omaha, Nebraska.

A lesser threat of severe weather extended southward into Arkansas and Oklahoma, where the atmosphere would be warm but more stable.