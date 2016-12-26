Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of December 19th to December 25th 2016, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 263 911 calls, answered 149 requests for service, dispatched 126 fire and EMS runs, took 32 offense reports and investigated 5 traffic crashes.

Deputies were dispatched to a Barrett Mill road residence at 12:41 a.m. on December 19th after receiving a third-party call reporting a domestic dispute. A male subject was arrested for one count of domestic violence.

At 12:42 a.m. on December 20th a deputy responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on North Union Road. An open door located in part of the residence was checked and re-secured. The rest of home was found to be secure.

A Hull Road resident called the Sheriff’s Office at 4:48 p.m. on December 22nd to report a male subject had entered his garage and stole a chainsaw and gas cans. A deputy took an offense report and the incident remains under investigation.

A deputy is currently investigating a theft following a breaking and entering at a residence in the 6000 block of State Route 124 in Liberty Township. The homeowner called the Sheriff’s Office at 4:56 p.m. on December 23rd after discovering some power tools and horse saddles missing.

A motorist called the Sheriff’s Office at 1:54 p.m. on December 24th to report a vehicle driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on State Route 73 just south of Berrysville. Deputies patrolled the area but the suspect vehicle could not be located.

An Oak Grove Road resident called the Sheriff’s Office at 11:20 p.m. on December 25th to report a vehicle with a loud exhaust stopping in front of his residence and firing several shots from the vehicle. A deputy was dispatched to the scene where evidence was recovered from the roadway and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.