Spencer at Freewill Baptist

Kevin Spencer will be singing at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 (behind the Dairy Queen) will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The fish fry is open to the public.

HDH Board meetings

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2017 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, in the boardroom at hospital at 7 p.m. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell at 937-393-6101.

Board of elections closed

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 through Jan. 2, 2017 so that its employees can celebrate their holidays with their families. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Lynchburg Lions candy sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy through December at the Southern Hills Community Bank and the Beechstreet Candleworks in Lynchburg. Eighteen different varieties are on sale. Stop in during regular business hours and purchase high quality candy at reasonable prices.