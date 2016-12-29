Temporary budget OK’d

In a special session on Wednesday the Greenfield Village Council met and approved a temporary budget for more than $2 million for the first quarter of 2017.

The $2.01 million approved includes the general fund budget of $596,114 and the non-general fund budget of $1.41 million.

As reported last week, the village had to pass a temporary budget until the state completes an audit. Greenfield Finance Director Carolyn Snodgrass previously told The Times-Gazette that typically the audits are done every two years, but because the village received more than $750,000 in federal money in 2015, a single audit of that year was required.

The federal money the village received was for the multi-million dollar railroad repair and upgrade project that was recently completed on Greenfield’s 29-mile rail spur.

The financial report for 2015, Snodgrass said, is supposed to be completed by the state auditor’s office by April. Since the final numbers for 2015 would not available before the end of 2016, a temporary budget for the first three months of 2017 had to be passed until permanent appropriations can be determined at the completion of the audit.

According to the legislation passed by council members on Wednesday, the general fund total for the first quarter of 2017 is $596,114. The police department falls under the general fund and is appropriated $337,690. Also out of the general fund budget is $49,166 appropriated to city manager, $38,654 for the City Building which includes things like utilities ($24,000 appropriated for the year), $22,551 appropriated to the income tax bureau, and $28,706 for miscellaneous appropriations which include contractual services, insurance and unemployment. The village’s council is also paid from the general fund ($7,140), as is the law director ($7,820).

The budget items covered under the non-general fund include $93,834 for the street fund, which includes things like salaries, insurance and equipment expenses; $41,363 appropriated to the cemetery fund, which includes $25,840 listed under contractual services; $30,738 appropriated to the park fund; $287,999 to the water fund; $539,166 to the sewer fund; and $139,598 appropriated to the railroad for utilities, contractual services and operating expenses.

The Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the City Building. The meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to be added to the agenda of a council meeting can call 937-981-3500.

Final appropriations await Greenfield audit