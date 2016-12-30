Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 27, 2016

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and persistent disorderly conduct.

Dec. 28, 2016

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

Lucille Everhart, 44, Leesburg, was arrested for theft.

Diana Naylor, 57, Leesburg, was arrested for theft.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS:

At 10:54 a.m. the Dollar General store in Greenfield reported subjects inside the business concealing merchandise without paying. Upon investigation Lucille Everhart, 44, Leesburg, and Diana Naylor, 57, Leesburg, were both arrested for theft.

Dec. 29, 2016

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

Carla Myers, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

Ethan Lightle, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.