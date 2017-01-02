Britton, Wilkin sworn in by Greer

Terry Britton was sworn into office as a new Highland County commissioner on Saturday, while Shane Wilkin took the oath of office for the third time as commissioner. Highland County Probate and Juvenile Judge Kevin Greer administered the oath to both Britton and Wilkin in separate ceremonies at the Highland County Courthouse.

Britton was elected in November and will assume the seat held for the past eight years by Tom Horst, who did not seek reelection.

Britton, a Republican, defeated independent candidate Alex Butler and Democratic hopeful Tara Campbell. Wilkin, also a Republican, was unopposed in his reelection bid.

The two are joined by Republican Jeff Duncan on the commission. Duncan is midway through his first term after having been elected in 2014.

Britton told The Times-Gazette he is “looking forward to serving the county with Jeff and Shane. I believe we will make a great team to move the county forward together.”

Wilkin said, “Representing the people of Highland County is an honor and a privilege. To have people put their faith and trust in you to make decisions on their behalf is very humbling. I look forward to doing my part to help move Highland County as well as our entire region forward. I would like to thank everyone for their support, especially my wife, Kristy, and my daughters, Piper and Parker.”

Commissioners will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of the county administration building, 119 Governor Foraker Pl., Hillsboro. An organizational meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 9. The meetings are open to the public.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456 or on Twitter @abernathygary.

Terry Britton, center right, is shown being sworn-in Saturday by Judge Kevin Greer. Britton was joined by his wife, Bonnie, beside him, along with grandson Britton Campbell, left, and Sandy Shoemaker, right, and others. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Britton-Terry-owath-2.jpeg Terry Britton, center right, is shown being sworn-in Saturday by Judge Kevin Greer. Britton was joined by his wife, Bonnie, beside him, along with grandson Britton Campbell, left, and Sandy Shoemaker, right, and others. Shane Wilkin, center, is shown with his wife, Kristy, right, and daughters Piper, front left, and Parker during swearing-in ceremonies Saturday with Judge Kevin Greer, left, in Greer’s office at the Highland County Courthouse. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_wilkin-shane-oath-2.jpg Shane Wilkin, center, is shown with his wife, Kristy, right, and daughters Piper, front left, and Parker during swearing-in ceremonies Saturday with Judge Kevin Greer, left, in Greer’s office at the Highland County Courthouse.

Commissioners ready to tackle new terms