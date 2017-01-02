Greenfield Police Department reports

December 30, 2016

Arrests/Citations:

Joshua Eakins, 35, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Offenses/Incidents:

At 5:15 P.M., A resident in the 400 Blk. of McClain Avenue reported a theft. Incident is under investigation.

December 31, 2016

Arrests/Citations:

Joshua Barrett, 20, Bloomingburg, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Benjamin Stockton, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Hester, 29, Bainbridge, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Donald Pearson, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and intimidation of a victim or witness.

Cathy Smith, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Offenses/Incidents:

At 10:08 A.M., Christian Union Campgrounds, Greenfield, reported someone had caused damage to the windows of their building. Incident is under investigation.