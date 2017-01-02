Highland County Fair is Sept. 2-9

The dates for the 2017 Highland County Fair will be Sept. 2-9, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state, which include Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair,” the news release said.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2017 fair season on June 12 and the season will wrap up on Oct. 14 with the Fairfield County Fair.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

Following are the dates and locations for all of Ohio’s fairs:

Paulding County Fair (Paulding)* – June 12-17

Pickaway County Fair (Circleville)* – June 17-24

Putnam County Fair (Ottawa)* – June 19-24

Marion County Fair (Marion)* – July 3-8

Harrison County Fair (Cadiz) – July 3-8

Madison County Fair (London)* – July 8-15

Clinton County Fair (Wilmington)* – July 8-15

Adams County Fair (West Union) – July 9-15

Lawrence County Fair (Proctorville) – July 9-15

Trumbull County Fair (Cortland)* – July 9-16

Logan County Fair (Bellefontaine)* – July 10-16

Montgomery County Fair (Dayton)* – July 10-15

Lucas County Fair (Maumee) – July 11-16

Jackson County Fair (Wellston)* – July 14-22

Franklin County Fair (Hilliard)* – July 15-22

Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus)* – July 16-22

Fayette County Fair (Washington C.H.)* – July 17-22

Perry County Fair (New Lexington) – July 17-22

Warren County Fair (Lebanon)* – July 17-22

Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor)* – July 17-23

Carroll County Fair (Carrollton)* – July 18-23

Clark County Fair (Springfield) – July 21-28

Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon)* – July 22-29

Butler County Fair (Hamilton) – July 23-29

Clermont County Fair (Owensville) – July 23-29

Shelby County Fair (Sidney)* – July 23-29

Union County Fair (Marysville)* – July 23-29

Seneca County Fair (Tiffin)* – July 24-30

Vinton County Fair (McArthur) – July 24-29

Lake County Fair (Painesville)* – July 25-30

Summit County Fair (Tallmadge)* – July 25-30

Ohio State Fair (Columbus) – July 26 – Aug. 6

Pike County Fair (Piketon)* – July 28 – Aug. 6

Preble County Fair (Eaton)* – July 29 – Aug. 5

Auglaize County Fair (Wapakoneta)* – July 30 – Aug. 5

Greene County Fair (Xenia)* – July 30 – Aug. 5

Gallia County Fair (Gallipolis) – July 31 – Aug. 5

Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon)* – July 31 – Aug. 6

Medina County Fair (Medina) – July 31 – Aug. 6

Wood County Fair (Bowling Green)* – July 31 – Aug. 7

Champaign County Fair (Urbana)* Aug. 4-11

Athens County Fair (Athens)* – Aug. 4-12

Ross County Fair (Chillicothe)* – Aug. 5-12

Hartford Independent Fair (Licking Co.)* – Aug. 5-12

Richland County Fair (Mansfield)* – Aug. 6-12

Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) – Aug. 7-13

Scioto County Fair ( Lucasville) – Aug. 7-12

Cuyahoga County Fair (Berea)* – Aug. 7-13

Attica Independent Fair (Seneca Co.)* – Aug. 8-12

Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson)* – Aug. 8-13

Erie County Fair (Sandusky) – Aug. 8-13

Hamilton County Fair (Carthage) – Aug. 9-13

Henry County Fair (Napoleon)* – Aug. 10-17

Mercer County Fair (Celina)* – Aug. 11-17

Miami County Fair (Troy)* – Aug. 11-17

Muskingum County Fair (Zanesville)* – Aug. 13-19

Huron County Fair (Norwalk) – Aug. 14-19

Meigs County Fair (Pomeroy)* – Aug. 14-19

Jefferson County Fair (Smithfield) – Aug. 15-20

Allen County Fair (Lima)* – Aug. 18-26

Darke County Fair (Greenville)* – Aug. 18-26

Defiance County Fair (Hicksville)* – Aug. 19-26

Monroe County Fair (Woodsfield)* – Aug. 21-26

Lorain County Fair (Wellington)* – Aug. 21-27

Portage County Fair (Randolph) – Aug. 22-27

Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) – Aug. 22-27

Noble County Fair (Caldwell)* – Aug. 28 – Sept. 2

Morrow County Fair (Mt. Gilead)* – Aug. 28 – Sept. 4

Stark County Fair (Canton)* – Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Hancock County Fair (Findlay)* – Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Mahoning County Fair (Canfield)* – Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Richwood Independent Fair (Union Co.)* – Aig. 30 – Sept. 4

Van Wert County Fair (Van Wert)* – Aug. 30 – Sept. 4

Geauga County Fair (Burton)* – Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Fulton County Fair (Wauseon)* – Sept. 1-7

Washington County Fair (Marietta)* – Sept. 2-5

Highland County Fair (Hillsboro) – Sept. 2-9

Morgan County Fair (McConnelsville)* – Sept. 5-9

Belmont County Fair (St. Clairsville) – Sept. 5-10

Hardin County Fair (Kenton)* – Sept. 5-10

Albany Independent Fair (Athens Co.) – Sept. 6-10

Wayne County Fair (Wooster)* – Sept. 9-14

Williams County Fair (Montpelier)* – Sept. 9-16

Guernsey County Fair (Old Washington)* – Sept. 11-17

Hocking County Fair (Logan) – Sept. 11-16

Wyandot County Fair (Upper Sandusky)* – Sept. 12-17

Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) – Sept. 13-16

Delaware County Fair (Delaware)* – Sept. 16-23

Ashland County Fair (Ashland)* – Sept. 17-23

Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover)* – Sept. 18-24

Brown County Fair (Georgetown) – Sept. 25-30

Barlow Independent Fair (Washington Co.) – Sept. 28 – Oct. 1

Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton)* – Sept. 20 – Oct. 5

Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.) – Oct. 3-7

Fairfield County Fair (Lancaster)* – Oct. 8-14

* Denotes harness racing.

Ohio has 94 county and independent fairs