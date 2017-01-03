Lynchburg Lions breakfast

The Lynchburg Lions Club will have its monthly pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Lynchburg Lions Club/Gun Club Building on Sharpsville Road in Lynchburg. It will feature an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast plus other items such as sausage gravy and biscuits. The public is invited.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 (behind the Dairy Queen) will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The fish fry is open to the public.

Fairfield Board of Education

The Fairfield Local School Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 3:30 p.m. and budget hearing at 3:45 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room followed by the regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The public is invited.

Country Quilters moving

The Country Quilters will move to a meeting place at Good News Gathering on U.S. Route 623 just south of Hillsboro for a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Jan. 26. All members need to attend as changed are to be made after the sudden loss of the club leader, Darlene Prosek.

Open Door free meal

The Open Door free meal at the Greenfield United Methodist Church will be held Saturday, Jan. 28. Eat-in serving will be from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. The menu will be potato soup, crackers, hot dogs, cookies and fruit. Everyone is welcome.

HDH Board meetings

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2017 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, in the boardroom at hospital at 7 p.m. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell at 937-393-6101.