Fifteen years to life

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty to an amended charge of raping a child under the age of 10, according to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

Jerry T. Jones Jr., 49, was originally charged with two first-degree felony counts of rape and 15 fourth-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. During a status hearing this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court, he decided to enter into a plea agreement to plead guilty to the one count of rape.

Collins said he will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 9 of last year.

According to an affidavit, an investigation was conducted following claims made in October of 2015 by the female victim. Items seized from Jones’ home were submitted to BCI for analysis. The affidavit states that a video of a sexual encounter between the juvenile victim and Jones was “extracted.”

Jones’ sentence was executed immediately. He was given 334 days of jail time credit and was designated as a Tier III sex offender.

In other common pleas court cases this week:

• William B. Wisecup, 46, Greenfield, had his community control revoked and was ordered to serve the remainder of his prison term. He had been granted early release from prison in August. He pled guilty in March 2010 to felonious assault and vandalism. An original charge of attempted murder was dropped. He was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

• James M. Kuhbander, 33, Hillsboro, appeared on a first-degree felony count of rape and a fifth-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition. A motion was filed to see if he is competent to stand trial. Collins said his case was placed on the inactive docket until his competency can be evaluated.

• Craig Dawson, 50, Loveland, had his community control revoked after being found guilty of non-support of dependents. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison. He was given 13 days of jail time credit.

• Kaitlyn Binegar, 20, Greenfield, was found to have failed her terms of supervision and was remanded to the Highland County Jail without bond. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 20. She pled guilty in April to a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

• Johnny E. Penwell, 37, Bainbridge, pled guilty to an amended fifth-degree felony charge of burglary. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 8.

• Lewis Estle, 25, Chillicothe, pled guilty to third-degree felony illegal assembly or possession of materials for the manufacture of drugs and failure to comply with the order of a police officer. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 8.

• Michael Shane Boles, 36, Greenfield, pled guilty to receiving stolen property. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 8.

• Billie Jean Willett, 36, Hillsboro, pled guilty to two fifth-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for Feb. 8.

• Marshall Allen Faries, 35, Hillsboro, pled guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of illegal processing of drug documents. A second count was dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 8.

• Shawn William Dunn, 44, Hillsboro, was granted a continuance at this request. He is charged with 29 counts of possession of and trafficking in drugs. A final pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 18.

• Kyle Lee Combs, 46, Hillsboro, pled guilty to four fifth-degree felony counts of permitting drug abuse. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for March.

• Brandi Nicole Wood, 35, Washington C.H., admitted to probation violations, but was given community control because, Collins said, she is employed and is in treatment. She pled guilty in January of 2014 to possession of heroin.

• Matthew Willey, 25, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three yeas of community control and substance abuse treatment. He pled guilty in December to fifth-degree felony charges of breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or on Twitter @13gillilandj.

Jerry T. Jones Jr., left, is pictured during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jones-pic-1.jpg Jerry T. Jones Jr., left, is pictured during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

