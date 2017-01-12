New Vienna Poker Tournament

The public is invited for food and fun at the ninth annual New Vienna Lions Club Charity Poker Tournament held in the community room of the New Vienna Fire Station on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at noon for registration. A wide selection of appetizers, desserts and beverages will be available all day for registrants. All proceeds will be donated to support local causes and community needs. Registrants are provided a supply of poker chips for the $25 entry fee, as well as unlimited food and beverages prepared by Shoelaces Catering. After the first hour, players can rebuy for $20. The final three players will be awarded cash prizes. You must sign up by 12:50 p.m. with card playing starting at 1 p.m. Questions can be directed to Lions Club members Don Geer at 937-218-1353, Kasey Smith at 740-505-8845, Richard Hiatt at 937-302-8850 or Mark Garen at 937-987-2741.

Election board will be closed

The Highland County Board of Elections office will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Monday, Jan. 16 so the staff can attend the OAEO Winter Conference. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

First Presbyterian dinner

The First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield will serve dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 in the church dining room. The menu will be baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, tossed salad, rolls, desserts and drinks. The cost of the meal is a suggested donation of $8. Children 12 and under eat free. Carry-out will be available.

No immunization clinic

The Highland County Health Department will not have an immunization clinic on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 200 South St., Leesburg, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Care-A-Van schedule

The Care-A-Van health Assessment Clinic, a cooperative service brought to you by the Highland County Health Department and Highland District Hospital, will visit two Hillsboro locations on Tuesday, Jan. 17 – the Highland County Senior Citizen parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon and the Kmart parking lot from 1-4 p.m.

Meal preparation class

The monthly class in meal preparation will be held at the Greenfield Area Christian Center community room on Wednesday, Jan. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Participants will prepare food which they take home. Call 937-981-7176 for information.

Country Quilters moving

The Country Quilters will move to a meeting place at Good News Gathering on U.S. Route 62 just south of Hillsboro for a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Jan. 26. All members need to attend as changes are to be made after the sudden loss of the club leader, Darlene Prosek.

Open Door free meal

The Open Door free meal at the Greenfield United Methodist Church will be held Saturday, Jan. 28. Eat-in serving will be from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. The menu will be potato soup, crackers, hot dogs, cookies and fruit. Everyone is welcome.

Soup’s On free meal

The Soup’s On Free Meal will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, corner of North High and North streets, Hillsboro. Prayer and Praise will be at 4:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-6 p.m. The menu will be chili soup and crackers, peanut butter sandwiches, veggies and dip, assorted desserts and drinks.

HDH Board meetings

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2017 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, in the boardroom at hospital at 7 p.m. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell at 937-393-6101.