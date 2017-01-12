Crime spree arrests

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro man was one of two people arrested early Thursday after police say the pair went on an overnight crime spree in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police responded to the Timber Glen subdivision on a report of a burglary just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

“A resident called and advised he could hear people inside his house,” said Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand. “When officers arrived it was found that the two suspects had fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted and the suspects were located at the rear of a residence two streets away. Both subjects fled and one was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.”

Weyand said a short time later police received a call from a neighboring subdivision of a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter with the aid of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The second suspect from the first burglary was apprehended, Weyand said.

Arrested were Chris Robinson, 28, of Hillsboro, who has a long record in Highland County courts, and Justin Stephens, 19, with an at-large address. Both are currently being held in the Clinton County Jail on burglary and complicity charges, both felonies of the second degree, Weyand said.

“Upon investigation it was determined that the two broke into two houses, attempted to break into two others, vandalized several cars, and committed several thefts from the cars in the Timber Glen neighborhood,” Weyand said. “Numerous items of property were stolen from cars. Officers and detectives spent a lot of time walking the area and have found several items that were stolen by the two subjects.”

Weyand said he anticipates the filing of additional charges upon the case being reviewed by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robinson http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Robinson-Chris-mug.jpg Robinson Stephens http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Stephens-mug.jpg Stephens