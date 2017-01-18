Meth lands man in prison

A Lynchburg man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after admitting to methamphetamine possession.

Prior to sentencing, Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss noted that Donald Earl Elliott, 25, had previously been to prison and had also violated his pretrial supervision two times: once for failing a drug screen and another time when he failed to appear for a hearing.

The judge sentenced Elliott to nine months in prison on the fifth-degree felony based on the defendant’s history, the judge said.

In other hearings, a number of defendants entered guilty pleas to various charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Charles Wireman, 26, Peebles, pled guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled for sentencing in March.

Jordy S. Vangundy, 30, Bainbridge, pled guilty to fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. A March sentencing was scheduled.

Mallie J. Bowman, 31, Portsmouth, pled guilty to third-degree felony burglary, a charge amended from a second-degree felony. She is set for sentencing in March.

Cameron Anthony Chukes, 21, Columbus, entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree felony illegal processing of drug documents and will be sentenced in March.

Brandy Cobb, 35, Milford, pled guilty to fourth-degree felony heroin possession. She is also scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Michelle Perkins, 42, Sardinia, pled guilty to third-degree felony marijuana possession. As part of the plea agreement, Perkins agreed to the forfeiture of firearms that were determined to be used in the commission of the offense. She is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Similarly, Todd Anthony Clay, 48, Greenfield, also pled guilty to third-degree felony marijuana possession, and to forfeit firearms and currency as a part of his plea agreement. A March sentencing was scheduled.

Arrest warrants were issued for two defendants who failed to appear for scheduled hearings.

One of those who failed to appear was Joshua Andrew Moore, 23, Portsmouth. He was charged in an October indictment with aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of methamphetamine. Both are fifth-degree felonies.

A bench warrant was also issued for the arrest of Mark A. Vangundy, 46, Bainbridge, who failed to appear on Wednesday. Vangundy is charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine and heroin possession, both fifth-degree felonies.

Donald Elliott is pictured in the foreground Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Richard Furnish. Other defendants and a sheriff’s depurty are shown in the background. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Court-pic.jpg Donald Elliott is pictured in the foreground Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Richard Furnish. Other defendants and a sheriff’s depurty are shown in the background.

