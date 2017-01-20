6 years for man on drug charges

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to a total of six years in prison Friday after admitting to drug charges.

Shawn William Dunn, 44, pled guilty in Highland County Common Pleas Court in two separate cases to six counts of fifth-degree felony heroin trafficking and one count of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility.

Nine counts of drug trafficking and 15 counts of drug possession were dismissed as part of the plea agreements.

The state and defense made a joint recommendation for sentencing in each of the cases, which judge Rocky Coss followed. He said he took into account that the sentencing recommendation was made jointly, the number of trafficking offenses levied against Dunn, as well as Dunn’s criminal history which included two prior stints in prison.

Dunn was ordered to serve 10 months on each of the trafficking counts and 12 months on the third-degree felony. All sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Also sentenced to prison was Brandon Keith Gibson, aka Brandon Rowe, 36, Bainbridge. He was ordered to serve 18 months in prison.

Gibson pled guilty earlier this month to third-degree felony illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

A Greenfield woman is heading to prison for a year for probation violations.

Twenty-year-old Kaitlyn M. Binegar admitted in December to violating her probation by failing to regularly report to her probation officer and for using illicit drugs.

Binegar was initially granted intervention in lieu of conviction last April after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony heroin possession.

A first-time, low-level felony offender eligible for the treatment in lieu of conviction program can have the opportunity to successfully complete treatment and probation requirements and the charges against them will be dismissed.

Court records show Binegar was terminated from the program and then failed to appear for the hearing that followed.

On Friday, prosecutor Anneka Collins recommended a prison sentence for Binegar as the defendant has shown “no interest” in taking advantage of the many opportunities afforded her previously by the court.

Coss, who noted that the defendant completed the STAR residential treatment program last year, said that Binegar has had “several opportunities” for treatment and hasn’t engaged herself with any of them. He said that it appeared Binegar needed “a wake-up call.”

Kaleb Osceola, 23, Greenfield, also admitted to violating his intervention in lieu of conviction by not reporting to probation and by continuing to use illegal drugs.

He pled guilty to felony aggravated possession of drugs in August and was granted intervention in lieu conviction. Records show he has since been terminated from the program.

Osceola is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Charles Andrew Hall Jr., 30, Hillsboro, pled guilty to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Shawn Dunn (right, foreground) is pictured Friday in Highland County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Kathryn Hapner. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_courtFriday.jpg Shawn Dunn (right, foreground) is pictured Friday in Highland County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Kathryn Hapner.

