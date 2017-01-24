Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Lions Club.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 East Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Free cooking class by Ohio State Extension Office, Samaritan Outreach Services, 537 North East St., Hillsboro. Reservations, call 393-2220.

Highland Commandery #31 K.T., 7:30 p.m.

Country Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Good News Gathering, 6250 U.S. Route 62, Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Lions Club, 7 p.m., basement meeting room of the Highland County Administration Building, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 North High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

AmVets Post 61 Bingo, 11541 North Shore Dr., doors open at 5:30 p.m., under new management.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Beginners Group, open discussion, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 North High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 North High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Boy Scout Troop #171, 9-11 a.m., Camp Bowage off Greystone Drive, Hillsboro. For more information call 393-9065.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Marshall Community Ladies, 6:30 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

AmVets Post 61 euchre, 11541 North Shore Dr., 5:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 South West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 South West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).