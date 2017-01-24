Officers search for crash suspect

Law enforcement officers and K9 units were looking for a man early Tuesday morning who allegedly crashed a vehicle on Mount Zion Road, southwest of Hillsboro, then started walking toward the city.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said her son had called her, told her he had crashed his vehicle on Griffith Road, then started walking down the road.

Barrera said the crash actually took place in the Mount Zion Cemetery on Mount Zion Road alongside SR 138.

Barrera said the Ohio State Highway Patrol was handling the investigation. He said officers with K9 units were searching areas about 1.5 miles southwest of Hillsboro until about 3:30 p.m., but as far as he knew no suspect was ever located.

