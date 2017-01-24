Greenfield restructuring?

The possible restructuring of where some Greenfield schools students are taught is being explored.

Currently, Greenfield Elementary serves grades K-4 for Greenfield students, and all fifth graders are bused to either Buckskin Elementary or Rainsboro Elementary, where there are also K-4 students from those areas. This has been the practice for approximately 15 years, according to superintendent Joe Wills on Tuesday.

That the matter has come under discussion for consideration was the topic of a presentation by the building principals of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Wills said administrators will continue to meet “and really look at” every aspect of what a restructuring would entail and if such an action would be a benefit.

The matter is in the “very preliminary” stages at this time, he said. The principals will present again to the board of education members at a future meeting.

In other meeting business, as January is School Board Recognition Month, Wills highlighted areas where he said the board has continued to move forward, such as the ongoing purchasing of new textbooks, a sustained focus on technology throughout the school district, and the move toward the high school becoming “one-to-one” (one electronic device per student) for next school year.

Wills said the forward progression over the last year was possible because of the ongoing approval and support of the school board.

The superintendent also reported that the administration and staff are currently working on calendar options for next school year, the ACT test date for the high school is set for March 21, and parent teacher conferences are slated for after school hours on Feb. 15 and 16.

The following employment recommendations for certified substitutes were approved by board members: Sean O’Hearn, Heather Barr, Jenna McNeal, David Swiggett and Rodney Captain.

An executive session was held for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, or promotion of a public employee. No action was taken upon the board’s return to regular session, Wills said.

The next scheduled meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education is Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Rainsboro Elementary. The school board meetings are open to the public.

Buckskin Elementary is one of two schools in the Greenfield school district where fifth-graders can attend. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Buckskin.jpg Buckskin Elementary is one of two schools in the Greenfield school district where fifth-graders can attend.

School reconsidering busing fifth-graders to Rainsboro, Buckskin