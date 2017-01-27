Another Hillsboro council hopeful; 5 file petitions

Another hopeful has pulled petitions to run for a seat on Hillsboro City Council, and five candidates have already filed their petitions with the required signatures.

Brandon Leeth, South Elm Street, has pulled petitions as a Democrat for an at-large seat on city council, according to officials with the Highland County Board of Elections. Leeth is a former supervisor of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Meanwhile, five candidates had filed their completed petitions by around 1:30 p.m. Friday, all of which have been checked and verified for the correct number of valid signatures, said Steve Witham, elections administrator.

They are: David McKenna, a Democrat seeking re-election as Hillsboro municipal court judge; Ann Morris, a Republican seeking re-election as an at-large council member; Jason Burns, a Democrat seeking a council seat from Ward 2; Joe Mahan, a Republican seeking election to the Ward 4 council spot; and Mary Stanforth, a Democrat also seeking election to council from Ward 4.

While judicial candidates can file as partisans in the primary, as McKenna did, they are listed as nonpartisan candidates on the November General Election ballot.

A number of other candidates are known to have pulled petitions but had not yet filed as of early Friday afternoon, including Lee Koogler, a Republican seeking re-election as council president.

Other Republicans who have pulled petitions for re-election include at-large candidates Justin Harsha and Tracy Aranyos, along with Caudia Klein, who is seeking re-election to council from Ward 2, as well as Adam Wilkin from Ward 1, Kay Barrera from Ward 3, and Jason Grove from Ward 4. If Grove files his petitions, it will set up a GOP primary race between Mahan and Grove on May 2 for the Ward 4 spot.

Republican Amy Robinson and Democrat Patricia Burns have pulled petitions for the city treasurer position.

Candidates who are known to have pulled petitions did so in person at the Highland County Board of Elections, but candidates can also download petitions and forms from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, so it is possible there are additional candidates who are not yet on file with the local election board.

The filing deadline for Republicans and Democrats is Feb. 1. All valid partisan candidate petitions will be officially certified on Feb. 2, said Debbie Craycraft, election board director. Non-affiliated candidates have until May 1 to file.

Partisan candidates for council president, city treasurer and council-at-large need to turn in petitions with 50 valid signatures of registered voters in the city. Ward candidates need 25 valid signatures from their respective wards.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected]

