5 sentenced in court hearings this week

Five people were sentenced this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court, including a Leesburg man convicted of assault on a police officer.

According to Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins, two individuals received prison sentences from Highland County Common Pleas Judge Rocky Coss, while three were sentenced to community control sanctions.

William Oyer, 28, Leesburg, was ordered Wednesday to serve the remainder of a 17-month prison sentence for assault on a police officer.

The charge is a fourth-degree felony. Minzler committed a recent probation violation while on judicial release.

Nicholas Ary, 28, Greenfield, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

The charge is a third-degree felony, and Ary also received a three-year license suspension.

Brian Bellow, 48, Hillsboro, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of community control sanctions for three counts of possession of heroin.

The charges are fifth-degree felonies, and Bellow was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.

Lee Padilla, 40, Hillsboro, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of community control for aggravated possession of drugs.

The charge is a fifth-degree felony, and Padilla was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.

Amelia Minzler, 28, Hillsboro, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of community control sanctions for tampering with evidence.

The charge is a third-degree felony, and Minzler was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.

Two sent to prison, three get community control