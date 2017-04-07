Sorg Road closing Monday

Ohio Department of Transportation maintenance crews will undertake a culvert replacement at the junction of Sorg Road and U.S. Route 62 in Highland County one day next week.

On Monday, April 10, crews will close Sorg Road at its junction with U.S. 62 to replace a deteriorated pipe that is situated under the county road at the routes’ intersection. The project site is located immediately west of U.S. 62, between the state highway and Sanders Road.

Sorg Road will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and while it is closed motorists will be detoured locally via Sanders Road. Although U.S. 62 will remain open, traffic may be reduced to one lane and maintained by flaggers intermittently when crews are at work.

For more information on additional lane and road closures caused by construction, accidents, flooding or other related traffic events throughout the state, visit ODOT’s web site at www.Ohgo.com

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 9 public information officer.