Highland County Bar Association sponsoring ‘Brown v. Board of Education’ exhibit at Highland House

Highland County Bar Association President Lee Koogler, right, presents a $600 check Friday to Katie Burwinkel , a member of the board of trustees of the Highland County Historical Society, in connection with the bar’s sponsorship of a Brown v. Board of Education traveling exhibit coming to the Highland House Museum beginning June 3. Hillsboro played a unique role in regard to school integration, becoming the last school in Ohio to integrate its elementary school in 1956 after being ordered to do so by the nation’s highest court. Koogler said the bar has been looking to become involved in more projects, and an exhibit on the landmark integration case seemed an appropriate event for sponsorship. Burwinkel said the episode in local history, including the courage of African American mothers and their children who marched in Hillsboro each day for the right to attend Webster school with their white neighbors in the 1950s, should never be forgotten.

