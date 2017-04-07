It’s all for the kids

Several former professional athletes, a former Olympic gold medalist and other celebrities will be on hand when the 25th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Classic is held May 1 at Snow Hill Country Club.

“Everything is centered around the 25th anniversary,” said SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped) Executive Director Linda Allen. “We want to make it a real special day. It’s a tournament that’s been good to us and a lot of good people are responsible for that.”

Allen said each player will receive a special token, all the celebrities and players that have ever been part of the tournament have been invited back, and those who have been part of all 25 years will receive a special award.

Over the past 24 years the tournament has raised more than $250,000 for SATH, with most of that money targeted for KAMP Dovetail, the annual camping and outdoor experience at Rocky Fork State Park for children with special needs.

Allen is still waiting to hear from some celebrities, but she said that so far she has confirmations from former Cincinnati Bengals David Fulcher, John Stoffa (the first Bengal in franchise history), Jeff Hill and Eric Ball; former Cincinnati Red Ron Oester; George Wilson, who played on the University of Cincinnati 1961-62 national championship basketball team and won a gold medal as part of the 1964 U.S. Olympic team; Jon Warden, who won a World Series title with the 1968 Detroit Tigers; Steve Moeller, who helped coach the University of Cincinnati Final Four basketball team in 1992; and a couple others.

The day starts at 9 a.m. when celebrities and golfers arrive. There will be a celebrity introduction and shotgun start at 10 a.m., golf concludes and dinner is served at 3 p.m., a sports memorabilia auction starts at 3:30 p.m., and the tournament winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.

Allen emphasized that the public is welcome to take part in the auction and mingle with the celebrities at that time.

“We usually have a lot of great sports memorabilia items from Ohio State, the Bengals, the Reds and others, and a lot of them are autographed,” Allen said. “A lot of the celebrities bring auction stuff, too, and the public is welcome to come get autographs and bid on the items.”

The tournament was originally sponsored by JTM and was played at the former Rocky Fork Golf Course the first few years. It has been held at Snow Hill since and the sponsors again this year are John and Andrea Holt at the Hillsboro Ponderosa.

The tournament will consist of a maximum of 30 foursomes plus a celebrity on each team. The teams will draw for their celebrity players at 9 a.m. The cost is $200 per player or $800 per team. That includes all fees, plus lunch and a steak dinner.

Hole sponsorships are $100 and each sponsor receives the hole sign autographed by all the celebrities.

A hole-in-one car will be sponsored by Bush Auto Place.

Prizes will be given to the top three teams.

“I think a lot of them, especially the teams, come back year after year because they know the money stays in our area and it helps make dreams come true for hundreds of very special children,” Allen said. “The kids are the theme and the players and celebrities see them at KAMP in a video we show. A lot of the teams come out and help with KAMP Dovetail and some of the celebrities do, too. Jeff Hill, he never misses KAMP.

“I think, too, when they see some of the kids at the tournament, that’s important because people want to help kids, especially kids with special needs, because they want to help them enjoy the kind of things that other kids enjoy.”

For more information call Allen at 937-366-6657 (weekdays) or 937-364-6144 (weekdays after 5 p.m.), or Snow Hill at 937-987-2491.

Some of the celebrities are lined up for the start of a previous SATH Celebrity Golf Tournament. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SATH-Golf-pic-2.jpg Some of the celebrities are lined up for the start of a previous SATH Celebrity Golf Tournament.

