Got talent? Festival of the Bells auditioning for opening acts

The Festival of the Bells Committee is conducting a search for musicians interested in performing on stage at the 2017 festival as opening acts on Friday and Saturday nights at the annual weekend event in Hillsboro.

In a press release, FOB officials said performers will be chosen by a panel of judges at auditions scheduled for May 5 and 6, with finals on May 19 and 20. Performances will be held at Good News Gathering on U.S. 62 south of Hillsboro at 7 p.m.

Performers must be at least 16 years of age by the opening of the festival on July 6, 2017. Acts must be limited to solos or duets and use either background music from a CD or similar device, or with a single instrument provided by the musician, due to time and space restrictions. Judging will be based on musical ability and stage presence. The festival committee reserves the right to determine the number of acts for each night, and the decision of the judges will be final.

Those interested in performing must be registered by April 24 by completing the registration form found on the festival website www.festivalofthebells.com, or at the Highland County Visitors Bureau and returned to Bev Carroll, Festival of the Bells, P.O. Box 761, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 along with a $20 registration fee. Checks may be made payable to Festival of the Bells.

Participants will be notified of assigned performance dates and times in advance. For additional information, contact Bev Carroll 937-725-5208 or 937-393-5410.

