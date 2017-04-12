Lambert attorneys request another continuance of trial date

Attorneys for the former director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County have asked for another continuance of his jury trial on child pornography charges.

In a motion filed last week, attorneys for Bob Lambert said that counsel William Butler “has learned that co-counsel has a trial set for May 23, 2017 that will not settle.”

The judge in the case in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio, Susan Dlott, had not filed a response as of Wednesday morning.

Lambert’s original attorney, Adam Bliele, was joined by Butler on the defense team in February.

Lambert was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on two counts of producing or attempting to produce child pornography, and one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The indictments against Lambert say that between June 1 and June 25, 2016, Lambert “did knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor… to engage in sexually explicit conduct… for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct… which visual depiction was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.”

A separate indictment states that Lambert possessed pornographic material involving a minor “who had not attained 12 years of age…”

Lambert was arrested at his Hillsboro home on Aug. 9 of last year after the Hillsboro Police Department received information regarding “criminal activity involving sexual acts with minors at a residence in the 400 block of East Main Street,” according to a press release at the time from HPD. “During this investigation officers received information that led to a search warrant being served” at Lambert’s residence, police said.

Police took various electronic devices and other items after executing the search warrant and placing Lambert under arrest. Lambert was dismissed immediately from his job with the travel and tourism bureau.

Police had originally charged Lambert with second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, and fifth-degree felony pandering obscenity with a minor, according to court records. The local charges were dropped after Lambert was indicted by the federal grand jury.

After originally being held at the Highland County Justice Center on $50,000 bond, Lambert appeared for a detention hearing and arraignment in early October in Cincinnati. He was granted OR bond in October with the condition of 24-hour monitored home incarceration, according to court records. He entered pleas of not guilty to the four counts against him. He is believed to be staying at a residence in the Cincinnati area.

