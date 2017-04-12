One flown from two-truck accident scene

One person was flown from the scene of this accident around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dawson Road and U.S. 50 in Dodsonville. A trooper with the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the drivers of both vehicles received serious injuries. The driver of the black pickup truck was flown from the scene by a helicopter that landed at Lynchburg-Clay High School, while the driver of the red pickup truck was transported by life squad to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, officials at the scene said.

