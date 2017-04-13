Highland County firefighters hold training on severe weather, equipment

The Highland County Firefighters Association held a Severe Weather Training event Wednesday featuring Brandon Orr, meteorologist from Local 12 News in Cincinnati.

Orr spoke about severe weather criteria, tornado formation, the tornadoes that struck Highland County on March 1, and other winter weather information.

The Highland Amateur Radio Association also attended the training. In all there were 35 in attendance. The training was held in the Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom.

On April 8, firefighters from Highland, Clinton, and Brown counties participated in joint trainings at various locations in Highland County. The trainings were held in conjunction with the Southern Ohio Fire and EMS School. Firefighters training on auto extrication, vehicle fires, and pump operations.

– Information provided by Scott Miller.

Firefighters are shown training on pump operations at Rocky Fork Lake on April 8. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ff-training-4-2017.jpg Firefighters are shown training on pump operations at Rocky Fork Lake on April 8. Photo courtesy Scott Miller Brandon Orr, left, meteorologist from Local 12 News, talks with Highland County firefighters Wednesday on the subject of severe weather. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ff-training-court-4-2017.jpg Brandon Orr, left, meteorologist from Local 12 News, talks with Highland County firefighters Wednesday on the subject of severe weather. Photo courtesy Scott Miller