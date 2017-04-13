Tickets going fast for April 27 Salt Homemakers Show

Tickets and vendor spots are going fast for the 2017 edition of The Times-Gazette’s annual Salt Homemakers Show scheduled for April 27 at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College.

Sharon Hughes, media sales director for The Times-Gazette, said people are excited about the upcoming show, which features some popular presenters from past shows making return engagements this year.

The show will feature Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings and his wife, Taryn, the father and son team of local veterinarians Rob and Reid Sharp, along with Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin and his cooking partner, Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins.

Longtime local radio personality and entertainer Herb Day will provide musical entertainment during the show.

The program, which typically draws 500 to 600 people, showcases guest chefs showing off their culinary skills in a fun and informative presentation that often brings laughter through humor that is both planned and unplanned.

Hughes will once again emcee the show along with Leslie Ramsey of WVNU.

“Tickets are going fast, so people should call to reserve as soon as possible,” said Hughes.

Tickets are $7 each and can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456 or stopping by the newspaper office at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. Vendors wishing to participate with booths or tables can reserve spots by calling 937-393-3456.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for people to visit the many vendors on hand, with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

As always, the event will support the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Anyone bringing five cans of food will receive one door prize ticket. Bringing 10 cans of food will net three door prize tickets. As many as 100 gifts and door prizes are distributed throughout the program.

Attendees at a recent Salt Homemakers Show are shown filing into the Patriot Center and visiting the many vendors who participate in the annual event. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HM-crowd-files-in.jpg Attendees at a recent Salt Homemakers Show are shown filing into the Patriot Center and visiting the many vendors who participate in the annual event.